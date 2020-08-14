Former Kool Kid Camden Is Now A Mini Pop Kid!

It was back in October of 2016 that Camden sat in with Dale & Charlie as a Kool Kid! He performed the ‘Cups’ song and killed it. We knew that there was something special about Camden!

Camden’s love of singing prompted him to audition for the Mini Pop Kids group over the past 3 seasons. Perseverance pays off as Camden landed a spot in the iconic group for the 2020-2021 season!

Over the past few years, Camden has been training with his vocal coach at Rising Star Music Academy in Alliston and dance training with Miss Jennies Performing Arts Studio out of Innisfil. His teams, teachers, and coaches, along with his determination, hard work, and natural gift for music and dance, helped achieve his dream!

The new Mini Pop Kids Album is Available TODAY, August 14th online and in Walmart Canada!

Over the next few months, Camden will be busy shooting music videos, participating in fundraisers for Sick Kids and the group hopes to tour Canada next year!

Follow Camden and The Mini Pop Kids on social!

Mini Pop Kids Instagram @minipopkids

Mini Pop Kids Facebook: Mini Pop Kids

Congratulations Camden! You are a Super Star!