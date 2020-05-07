Lady Gaga Announces Release Date For The Long-Awaited ‘Chromatica’
The month of May just got so much better
Lady Gaga says her sixth studio album will arrive on May 29th! She took to twitter Wednesday to make the announcement!
The sixteen-track album will feature songs with Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK and Elton John. Chromatica is now available for pre-order now in the official Lady Gaga online shop.
The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29. ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz pic.twitter.com/VFIcMw2JE4
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 6, 2020
Back in March Gaga announced that she was pushing back the release date of the album due to the pandemic saying, “instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions.”
Gaga has raised $128 Million for COVID-19 relief through her One World: Together At Home live stream event.
Chromatica is out everywhere on May 29.