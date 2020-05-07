Lady Gaga Announces Release Date For The Long-Awaited ‘Chromatica’

Lady Gaga says her sixth studio album will arrive on May 29th! She took to twitter Wednesday to make the announcement!

The sixteen-track album will feature songs with Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK and Elton John. Chromatica is now available for pre-order now in the official Lady Gaga online shop.

The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29. ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz pic.twitter.com/VFIcMw2JE4 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 6, 2020

Back in March Gaga announced that she was pushing back the release date of the album due to the pandemic saying, “instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions.”

Gaga has raised $128 Million for COVID-19 relief through her One World: Together At Home live stream event.

Chromatica is out everywhere on May 29.