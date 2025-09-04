Lady Gaga & Tim Burton Unleash “The Dead Dance” in Netflix’s Wednesday

It’s not Halloween yet, but Lady Gaga is definitely going to be on the spooky playlists with this one!

The Grammy-winning superstar just dropped her new single “The Dead Dance” as part of Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 — which she’s making her Nevermore debut as teacher Rosaline Rotwood. To top it off, Gaga teamed up with Tim Burton for a chillingly gorgeous music video that looks destined to spark another viral dance craze.

A Creepy, Beautiful Setting

The video, directed by Burton and co-produced by Gaga, was filmed on Isla de las Muñecas (Island of the Dolls) in Mexico City. Known for its haunting display of dolls hanging from trees, the island sets the eerie backdrop for Gaga’s cracked porcelain-skin look as she dances among the lifeless figures.

Switching between stark black-and-white and bursts of vivid colour, the video fuses Burton’s dark fairytale aesthetic with Gaga’s fearless performance art.

Gaga on the Inspiration

Gaga revealed that “The Dead Dance” was born out of heartbreak:

“The inspiration… was a breakup, and it was all about the way that we sometimes feel when it’s over; how a relationship ending can kill our ability to feel hopeful about love. It’s got this really cool, funky beat underneath it. And that is when the song becomes not just about the relationship; it becomes about having fun with your friends when you’ve been through something tough and amazing.”

The chorus captures that energy perfectly:

“’Cause when you killed me inside, that’s when I came alive… I’m dancin’ until I’m dead.”

From “Bloody Mary” to “The Dead Dance”

Gaga’s connection to Wednesday is full-circle. In Season 1, Jenna Ortega’s viral dance scene blew up on TikTok when fans paired it with Gaga’s 2012 track “Bloody Mary.” Now, Gaga has her own official dance moment in the show — and with Parris Goebel at the choreography helm, expect TikTok to light up with recreations of “The Dead Dance” any day now.

The Big Reveal

“The Dead Dance” was announced during the Netflix x Spotify Wednesday Graveyard Gala in New York City on August 28, where Gaga appeared on stage with Ortega, Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday. Fans at the event got the first listen to the single before its worldwide drop on Sept. 3.

“I’m thrilled to release this song alongside Wednesday,” Gaga said at the event. “I’m a huge fan of the show and had so much fun appearing in it to support ‘The Dead Dance.’”

What’s Next for Gaga

On top of her Wednesday cameo, Gaga is currently in the middle of The Mayhem Ball, her global arena tour supporting her latest album Mayhem. She’ll hit Toronto September 10, 11 and 13 at Scotiabank Arena.

Between the Burton-directed visuals, the killer beat, and Gaga’s new role in Wednesday, one thing is certain: “The Dead Dance” is about to become your next obsession — and maybe your next TikTok challenge.