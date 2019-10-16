Lays New Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup- Flavour is here!

Nothing better than a grilled cheese sandwich and hot soup on a cold fall day. It’s hard to eat in the car though.

Lays has released a limited edition grilled cheese and tomato soup flavour that won’t make the same mess in your car- and its probably safer.

Or…. You can take the chips home and put them right in the grilled cheese sandwich or dip them in your hot tomato soup.

The flavour will be available as of next Monday, October 21st and they won’t be around long…