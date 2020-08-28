LEGO AND IKEA TEAM UP ON FURNITURE LINE FOR KIDS

The new line of furniture is called Bygglek and is said to be a “playful storage solution” that will engage kids in the cleaning process with the help of the Danish toy brand.

In a press release, the companies say,

“Play lets us explore, experiment, dream, and discover,” Fredriksson said. “Where adults often see a mess, children see a stimulating creative environment, and Bygglek will help bridge the gap between these two views to ensure more creative play in homes around the world.”

Basically its storage and play combined together.

The build-it-yourself storage set includes chests in various sizes that are molded with Lego boards, allowing children to create various characters and landscapes across their toy boxes.

Prices for the Ikea x Lego Bygglek line start at $9.99, not including the 201-piece Lego brick set for $14.99, available in Ikea stores, and online on Oct. 1.