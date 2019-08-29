Leslie Jones To Host Supermarket Sweep- Reboot game show!

We learned early this week that Leslie Jones won’t be returning to SNL this season, and perhaps this is why.

She will still be gracing our television screens with a reboot of the classic game show Supermarket Sweep, according to Deadline. Leslie host the show and act as executive producer and its got networks fight for the rights.

The show has a long history on TV and has proven to be a favourite.

Supermarket Sweep originally aired on ABC from 1965-67. This revival of the show follows two others, one on Lifetime (1990-95) and the other on Pax (1999-2003).