Lifetime is Making A Movie About The College Admissions Scandal.

“College Admissions Scandal will follow two wealthy mothers who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college,” the network’s Tuesday, July 23, press release reads.

Back in March Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were among the 50 people charged for their alleged roles in the college bribery scam. Lori and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 to guarantee their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade would be admitted to the University of Southern California as part of the crew team- regardless of the fact that they girls did not play sports. The couple pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges back in April.

Felicity Huffman, on the other has pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to Rick Singer’s fake charity to assist her daughter on the entry exam.

The Lifetime College Admissions Scandal is expected to premier in the fall.