Listen Live

The Weeknd Will Star Alongside Adam Sandler In Upcoming Crime Film

Fun!

By Dirt/Divas

The ‘Starboy’ singer is making his acting debut in ‘Uncut Gems’.  He’s set to star alongside Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Julia Fox, former NBA star Kevin Garnett, and more in an upcoming crime thriller.

The film, titled Uncut Gems, follows the story of high-stakes jeweler Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler). TIFF describes the story as “a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime.”

The film is currently scheduled for a Christmas Day release (December 25, 2019). Along with the film, The Weeknd previously teased that new music was due soon.

Related posts

Lifetime is Making A Movie About The College Admissions Scandal.

Leonardo DiCaprio Took A Pay Cut For His Latest Movie

Arsenio Hall Officially Is In For “COMING TO AMERICA 2”