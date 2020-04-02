Live Streaming Performances to Watch Tonight
Turn up the bluetooth speaker for this
Musicians have been unable to go in studio, record, or play live concerts on tour during isolation. However, from the comfort of their homes they’re connecting with fans by going live on social media.
KoolFM featured artist, Tyler Shaw will be going live on Instagram at 8pm tonight.
View this post on Instagram
TOMORROW NIGHT #QuarantunesFest numba threeee with these amazing people! Tomorrow night at 8PM/ET on Instagram LIVE. Another group of incredible group of guests. This week we’re supporting CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation in #Montreal because the true heroes are working on the front lines. @chustejustine
Canadian Hip Hop artist Maestro Fresh Wes, (who you may remember from the classic hit below) will be performing on Instagram live at 8pm tonight!
Here is an all Canadian lineup you can enjoy from the comforts of home tonight…
Here’s some of the live-streams happening today:
4PM: @frankturner (FB)
6PM: @JustJohnForReal (Manifesto IG)
8PM: @TylerShawMusic with @iamfefe, @neondreams & more (IG)
8PM: @joelplaskett (@globeandmail FB)
8PM: @QuakeMatthews with @MaestroFreshWes (IG)
*all times in EST pic.twitter.com/oEY0VCJlla
— The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) April 2, 2020