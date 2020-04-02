Live Streaming Performances to Watch Tonight

Musicians have been unable to go in studio, record, or play live concerts on tour during isolation. However, from the comfort of their homes they’re connecting with fans by going live on social media.

KoolFM featured artist, Tyler Shaw will be going live on Instagram at 8pm tonight.

Canadian Hip Hop artist Maestro Fresh Wes, (who you may remember from the classic hit below) will be performing on Instagram live at 8pm tonight!

Here is an all Canadian lineup you can enjoy from the comforts of home tonight…