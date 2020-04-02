WATCH: Wee 93 Year-Old Granny Shares a Message
Keep to the rules and you'll be fine!
With an honest, truthful and caring approach the world has fallen in love with this “Wee Granny!”
Got this update from my wee granny😢 93 and still going strong ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SEjCwLZ8Ww
— islaanne🌛 (@islaanne1) March 31, 2020
Maybe we need more “Wee Granny” in our lives?
This is a supremely accurate comparison.
my grandma is 96 and still going strong too! 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/svuRFdAJHx
— emily 🌻 (@emilylemoine562) April 2, 2020