Local Curling Clothing Company Lends A Hand!

You gotta love it when Simcoe County takes care of itself, it warms my heart.

Another local business has pivoted to help out during the fight against COVID-19!

PROCURLINGWear, based in Penetanguishene normally makes customized curling gear for folks tossing rocks at houses.

They’ve been in business for seven years and decided that during this time, they wanted to help.

They’ve unveiled the new MASQ protective mask. They’re made here in Canada, provide a three layer protection that’s water resistant, and can be machine washed up to 60 times!

Plus they look pretty snazzy.

If you want to pick one up, here’s where ya need to go.

GO LOCAL BUSINESS! LOVE IT!