Lost Pet Bird Reunited with Owners Leading to Heartwarming #KoolSummerSelfie

You know Summer has arrived (unofficially, I know) when our #KoolSummerSelfie contest launches.

Share your quarantine dates with at-home movie nights, board games, or date night walks to the mailbox

Use #KoolSummerSelfie with every image

Post it to your Instagram, Twitter or Facebook

As many times as you want!

Just like that, you’re entered to WIN a Chevy Spark from Paul Sadlon Motors at the end of Summer

Janet Bown shared an incredible story that ended with a reunion of a special lost family member and it turned into a heartwarming #KoolSummerSelfie.

“While hanging out outside, a bird flew to my son after being chased by wild birds. It turned out to be someone’s pet. I took to social media to find the owner and within the hour the owners were found and they came to pick him up! I love happy endings!”