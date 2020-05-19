Listen Live

Lost Pet Bird Reunited with Owners Leading to Heartwarming #KoolSummerSelfie

#KoolSummerSelfie's bring us all together (Even pets)

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Pets

You know Summer has arrived (unofficially, I know) when our #KoolSummerSelfie contest launches.

  • Share your quarantine dates with at-home movie nights, board games, or date night walks to the mailbox
  • Use #KoolSummerSelfie with every image
  • Post it to your Instagram, Twitter or Facebook
  • As many times as you want!
  • Just like that, you’re entered to WIN a Chevy Spark from Paul Sadlon Motors at the end of Summer

Janet Bown shared an incredible story that ended with a reunion of a special lost family member and it turned into a heartwarming #KoolSummerSelfie.

“While hanging out outside, a bird flew to my son after being chased by wild birds. It turned out to be someone’s pet. I took to social media to find the owner and within the hour the owners were found and they came to pick him up! I love happy endings!”

Related posts

Craft Beer Company Releases Beer Inspired by “Speaking Moistly”

The Toronto Zoo is Hosting a Virtual Campout

Social Distancing Drive-In BBQ