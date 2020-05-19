Lost Pet Bird Reunited with Owners Leading to Heartwarming #KoolSummerSelfie
Janet Bown shared an incredible story that ended with a reunion of a special lost family member and it turned into a heartwarming #KoolSummerSelfie.
“While hanging out outside, a bird flew to my son after being chased by wild birds. It turned out to be someone’s pet. I took to social media to find the owner and within the hour the owners were found and they came to pick him up! I love happy endings!”
