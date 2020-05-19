Watch: Videos of Stars Singing Together, Apart

We’re living in quite the time. We have to be physically distant from each other but technology connects us in a way we’ve never been connected before.

Through the ‘magic’ of services like Zoom and/or great editing programs (and hard working editors!), people can sing together, while being hundreds of kilometres apart.

Here are some of the many many ‘together apart’ singing.

Brendan Urie from Panic At the Disco with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots on the Tonight Show:

Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor of Blue Rodeo singing Lost Together with people across Canada:

“Don’t Stop Believing” from Rob Wells with a bunch of friends including Allan Doyle of Great Big Sea, former Canadian Idol winners Eva Avila and Theo Tams, and Nick Lachey:

The original cast of Hamilton reunites on Some Good News to sing for a birthday girl!

The cast of the stage musical We Will Rock You, past and present, perform their lockdown version of “Bohemian Rhapsody” Look out for a few specials guests!

Here’s a sing-a-long to “Hosanna” from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar with people from all over the world and including some famous singers like John Legend and Ben Forster (who played Jesus in the most recent UK stadium tour)

Finally, it’s not singing… but it’s beautiful music. The Orchestra at The Phantom of the Opera in London decided to join in with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s piano version of All I Ask of You.

Image: One Bob Studios/ Youtube