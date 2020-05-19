Craft Beer Company Releases Beer Inspired by “Speaking Moistly”

It was one month ago when Justin Trudeau was talking about the importance of masks and he uttered the most awkward word combination of 2020. (Fast forward to the 50 sec mark)

The words became an instant hit leading to the release of a quality “Speaking Moistly Lip Balm.”

Stray Dog Brewing Company is the latest to use the Prime Minister’s awkward words for a new Isolation Pale Ale called, “Moistly Mosaic.”

At 7%, it’s a strong Pale Ale Craft Beer. Be sure to keep 2 metres back from your family in case of speaking moistly after 1 or 2 cans. Available for order online only, the Moistly Mosaic sold out almost immediately.