Madonna And Peal Jam Cancel Shows!

Madonna has cancelled two shows in Paris over fears of the coronavirus. Madge, who is 61 made the announcement on her website saying that the shows were cancelled due to the fact that France has banned events with more than 1,000 people in response to COVID-19.

Pearl Jam are also not taking any chances, announcing that they are postponing their North American dates for now.

The band said it was worried its tour would encourage travel and gatherings of large groups, which health officials have said should be avoided due to the virus.