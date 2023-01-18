Madonna Announces World Tour In Promotional Video With Amy Schumer: Weird!

How excited are we to learn Madonna will be singing her hits this summer? The announcement video was odd. Check it out!

The Celebration Tour will take the material girl through North America and Europe starting this summer!

The tour will include 38 songs on the billboard hot 100!

The Celebration Tour will kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others. Toronto and Montreal dates are scheduled for Aug. 13 and 19, respectively. That leg ends on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Then the Material Girl hits Europe, where she has 11 dates throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm, among others. The tour will wrap in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

The singer will “be highlighting her unmatched catalogue of music from the past 40-plus years,” according to the announcement. It will also “pay respect to the city of New York, where her music career began.”

Tickets are on sale Friday!