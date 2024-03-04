March Break Camps Your Kids Will Love

Simcoe County has a variety of day camps to keep children active and engaged during the upcoming March Break. Here are some of the options available.

Indoor March Break Camps

If you’re looking for March Break Camps that are mostly indoors, here are some you should check out!

MacLaren Arts Centre

The Creative Frontier March Break Camp at MacLaren is a great way for kids 6 to 11 to get in touch with their creativity. Projects will include sculpture, painting, and drawing, among others. The camp runs Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The cost is $235 for the week ($215 for members) with extended care options available.

Barrie Kempettes Gymnastics Club

Barrie Kempettes’ March Break camp is for children in JK or higher. It’s a great way to keep your kids active during the March Break with fun games, crafts, and gymnastics. The cost per day is $53.

Kaleidoscoppe

This March Break, Kaleidoscoppe needs Campers to help them find their stolen Pot of Gold. Every day will be filled with tricky clues, science experiments, games and challenges, exotic animal shows and more. The camp costs $445 for the week.

Talk Is Free Theatre

This week-long theatre camp offers fun activities aimed at teaching improvisation, character building, and scene study. The camp runs from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, with additional before and aftercare options. The cost of the camp is $190.

Simcoe County Museum

The Simcoe County Museum is offering themed day camps throughout the week. Themes include Cartoon Classics, Fantastical Fairytales, Swords & Spells, and more. Children can enroll for the whole week for $200. Or you can choose the themes that interest them the most and come for $40 per day.

Barrie Colts Hockey Camp

Children aged 7 to 15 can up their hockey game while having fun with Barrie Colts Hockey Camp. The camp runs Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM and costs $99.99 per day, including lunch. Kids will get to train, meet Colts players, watch them practice, and get a tour of the dressing rooms.

Vertical Zone

Kids of all ages and skill levels can enjoy trampolining, pit and airbag time, obstacle courses, and cooperative games at Vertical Zone. Children can be registered for single days or the whole week, with additional before and aftercare available at an extra cost. No previous jumping experience is required.

Dinoland

Dinoland is the ultimate March Break destination for kids aged 4 and above. This indoor playground offers an extensive range of fun activities, crafts, and playtime with over 12,000 sq ft of space. The center is open from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM throughout March Break, with the option of before and after-care services for parents who require more flexibility.

Outdoor March Break Camps

If you’d like to send your kids to a camp where they can make the most of the winter weather, while it’s here, check out these camps:

Snow Valley Ski Resort

This camp is designed for children aged 3 to 14 and offers a fun experience on the slopes. The cost of the camp varies depending on lunch options, equipment rentals, and lift ticket options.

Tiffin Conservation Centre

Kids aged 5 to 12 can enjoy outdoor exploration, STEM activities, shelter building, animal tracking, winter games and crafts, and more. The camp runs from March 11 to 15, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, with before and aftercare available for an additional cost.

Hardwood Ski and Bike

March Break Madness is returning to Hardwood Ski and Bike, offering children a day of cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, tobogganing, and more. Each day costs $65 and includes equipment, tickets, and snacks. There is also a lunch option that you can add-on.

Wye Marsh

Wye Marsh’s March Break camp is open to children aged 6 to 12 and offers cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, shelter building, and other activities. The camp runs from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, with themes including Wild Detectives, Where Birding Begins, Wet n’ Scaly, Wilderness Survival, and Animal Tracks. The cost of the camp is $250 for the week.

Scanlon Creek Nature Centre

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority is offering March Break Camp for children aged 4 to 10. Kids will learn to kicksled, track wildlife, and use technology in nature, among other activities.

