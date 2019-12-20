Mariah Carey Releases A New Video For “All I Want For Christmas is You”

The original video is 25 years old and Mariah thought- Let’s redo it in celebration of the anniversary! She released it Thursday night on YouTube with a live Q&A leading up to the premier!

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” has turned into one of the most streamed Christmas songs of the season, this year arriving early in November! And for the first time ever, the 25 year old song went #1 on the Top 100 Billboard Charts the week of Dec. 12th with a total of over 25 million streams.

The song was also featured as an Amazon mini documentary earlier this month, featuring interviews with Carey herself as well as her collaborators on the single.