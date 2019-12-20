Today Is Ugly Christmas Sweat Day!

(December 20): You’ve seen those sweaters with tinsel and ribbons and snowflakes stuck on with a glue gun. Get in the holiday spirit by challenging friends to wear the most hideous one they can find. Charlie spent some time last night creating a couple of masterpieces for her kids!

Since 2011, National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day has grown to be an international event. Now occurring on the third Friday of December, the celebration gives holiday lovers worldwide a chance to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters.

HOW TO OBSERVE #UglyChristmasSweaterDay



Try these tips to take the prize: