Mariah Carey Reveals Track List for ‘The Rarities’ Collection

Mariah is gifting us with a new album that will give fans previously unreleased music as well as some of her classics!

Carey is set to drop The Rarities on October 2 and just revealed the tracklist for the album on social media. The 15-track collection features previously unreleased songs, b-sides, and rarities.

There are numerous notable inclusions on this record including the song “Here We Go Again” from her 1990 debut, and the Lauryn Hill collaboration “Saves the Day.”

The album will also feature a 17-track bonus disc called Live at Tokyo Dome. The concert was recorded on March 7, 1996, and features live performances of “Emotions,” “Fantasy,” “One Sweet Day,” “Dreamlover,” and “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The Rarities Tracklist

1. “Here We Go Around Again” (1990)

2. “Can You Hear Me” (1991)

3. “Do You Think of Me?” (1993)

4. “Everything Fades Away” (1993)

5. “All I Live For” (1993)

6. “One Night” (1995)

7. “Slipping Away” (1996)

8. “Out Here on My Own” (2000)

9. “Loverboy” (2001 – Firecracker Original Version)

10. “I Pray” (2005)

11. “Cool on You” (2007)

12. “Mesmerized” (2012)

13. “Lullaby of Birdland” (2014 – Live)

14. “Save the Day” (2020 – with Lauryn Hill)

15. “Close My Eyes” (2020 – Acoustic)