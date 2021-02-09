Mary Wilson, Original Member of Supremes Dies At 76

Wilson who was the longest-reigning original member of the famous girl group died on Monday in her home in Las Vegas.

It was Mary Wilson, Diana Ross, and Florence Ballard who made up the first successful all-girls group. Ballard was replaced, however by Cindy Birdsong in 1976 with Mary sticking with the group until it was officially demanded by Motown in 1977.

The group belted out hits like “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Up the Ladder to the Roof,” and “Stop! In the Name of Love.”

No cause of death has been released.