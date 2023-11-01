Listen Live

Matthew Perry’s Memoir Returns To No. 1

R.I.P.

By Dirt/Divas

The Friends actor released his memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ in November 2022 — and after his death on Saturday, it once again topped Amazon’s Best Sellers List…

The book went No. 1 last year after its original release.  The memoir details Perry’s life and career, including harrowing revelations about his experience with addiction.

The Big Terrible Thing also saw tremendous candour from Perry regarding his addiction. He began drinking at age 14 and, at one point, was hospitalized for five months due to a burst colon from overusing prescription opioids, which he began taking after a 1997 ski accident. Soon after, Perry went into a two-month-long coma and had to use a colostomy bag. 

Perry also struggled with addiction while filming Friends, but his cast mates showed him nothing but support…

Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ Are All So Utterly Devastated Over Sudden Death

Perry died on Saturday in an apparent drowning.

