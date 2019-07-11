McDonald’s Has a McFlurry Truck and It Will Come to Your Event

A chance to have a McFlurry Truck at your place is the best news you’ll see all week!

Want the #McFlurryTruck at YOUR event? Submit a comment or video reply telling us why you want us at your event and you could win. *Subject to event requirements. Must be age of majority Canadian (excluding Northwest Territories, Nunavut & Yukon) See link in bio for Contest Rules pic.twitter.com/s3x3csbBUX — McDonald’s Canada (@McDonaldsCanada) July 5, 2019

Imagine having the McFlurry Truck show up to your summer Wedding? How about your summer family reunion? Or how about just at your place during a long weekend party? Coolest neighbour on the block!

You only have until July 21st to enter the McFlurry Truck Contest and it’s only open to residents of Canada.

Last summer the McDonald’s McFlurry Truck even offered exclusive flavours that you couldn’t get at their Restaurant locations;

Like, Jolly Rancher and Crispy Caramel Popcorn. (see below)

The McFlurry Truck is driving across Canada with our new JOLLY RANCHER McFlurry and Crispy Caramel Popcorn McFlurry! Meet us on August 30th at Quai de l’Horloge St & Promenade du Vieux-Port and show us your #McFlurryFace. pic.twitter.com/Kvjy04qrbH — McDonald’s Canada (@McDonaldsCanada) August 23, 2018

Enter the 2019 McFlurry Truck Contest here.