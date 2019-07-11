Listen Live

McDonald’s Has a McFlurry Truck and It Will Come to Your Event

Win a McFlurry Truck Experience...

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

A chance to have a McFlurry Truck at your place is the best news you’ll see all week!

Imagine having the McFlurry Truck show up to your summer Wedding? How about your summer family reunion? Or how about just at your place during a long weekend party? Coolest neighbour on the block!

You only have until July 21st to enter the McFlurry Truck Contest and it’s only open to residents of Canada.

Last summer the McDonald’s McFlurry Truck even offered exclusive flavours that you couldn’t get at their Restaurant locations;

Like, Jolly Rancher and Crispy Caramel Popcorn. (see below)

Enter the 2019 McFlurry Truck Contest here.

