WHAT’S BEST FOR A BREAKFAST SANDWICH? ENGLISH MUFFIN, BAGEL, OR TOAST?
Tough call!
Some people have strong feelings about this, and most at least have a preference. If you’re ordering a breakfast sandwich like a bacon-egg-and-cheese, what’s the best possible bread option?
Hundreds of people voted and had these five options to choose from: English muffin, bagel, croissant, roll, or toast.
Around 1 in 7 people said NONE of those because they don’t like breakfast sandwiches. So they don’t count.
Of the people who do like them, the winner is ENGLISH MUFFIN with 26% of the vote.
After that, it’s bagel, 23%, toast, 21%, croissant, 20%, and roll, 10%.