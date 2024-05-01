WHAT’S BEST FOR A BREAKFAST SANDWICH? ENGLISH MUFFIN, BAGEL, OR TOAST?

Some people have strong feelings about this, and most at least have a preference. If you’re ordering a breakfast sandwich like a bacon-egg-and-cheese, what’s the best possible bread option?

Hundreds of people voted and had these five options to choose from: English muffin, bagel, croissant, roll, or toast.

Around 1 in 7 people said NONE of those because they don’t like breakfast sandwiches. So they don’t count.

Of the people who do like them, the winner is ENGLISH MUFFIN with 26% of the vote.

After that, it’s bagel, 23%, toast, 21%, croissant, 20%, and roll, 10%.