WHAT’S BEST FOR A BREAKFAST SANDWICH? ENGLISH MUFFIN, BAGEL, OR TOAST?

Tough call!

By Kool Eats

Some people have strong feelings about this, and most at least have a preference.  If you’re ordering a breakfast sandwich like a bacon-egg-and-cheese, what’s the best possible bread option?

Hundreds of people voted and had these five options to choose from:  English muffin, bagel, croissant, roll, or toast.

Around 1 in 7 people said NONE of those because they don’t like breakfast sandwiches.  So they don’t count.

Cup Noodles’ New Ramen Flavour Gives You Breakfast Cravings In A Cup!

Of the people who do like them, the winner is ENGLISH MUFFIN with 26% of the vote.

After that, it’s bagel, 23%, toast, 21%, croissant, 20%, and roll, 10%.

