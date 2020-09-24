McDonald’s Is Celebrating 25 Years Of The Mcflurry With “B-Day Suit” Pyjamas

McDonald’s is marking the 25th anniversary of its famous McFlurry by releasing limited-edition loungewear!

The fast-food chain announced the launch of the “McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit” yesterday, saying the sets are “perfectly tailored for these not-so-normal times to give fans the feel-good celebration they need this year.” The B-Day Suits are yellow and are patterned with three McFlurry flavours including Oreo, M&Ms and Chips Ahoy, a new limited-edition flavour.

The unisex loungewear sets will be available starting tomorrow for $25, while supplies last, and a coupon for a free snack-size McFlurry comes with each B-Day Suit.

The McFlurry was created in 1995 by a Canadian McDonald’s owner and operator. The soft-serve treat mixed with candy and cookies is now served internationally in a variety of flavours.

