Congrats, Its A baby Girl!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed a baby girl! The couple shared the news on Twitter yesterday, revealing that they are now new parents.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw

— zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020