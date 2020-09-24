Listen Live

Congrats, Its A baby Girl!

Proud new parents!

By Dirt/Divas

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed a baby girl!  The couple shared the news on Twitter yesterday, revealing that they are now new parents.

 

Related posts

New York Time Square New Year’s Eve Is Going Virtual This Year!

Disney Postpones More Major Theatrical Releases!

Elton John Reschedules North American Tour Dates For Farewell Tour!