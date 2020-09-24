Justin Trudeau Says Gatherings For Thanksgiving Won’t Happen, But We Have A Shot At Christmas!

In a rare TV address to the country, PM Justin Trudeau said, “In our four biggest provinces, the second wave isn’t just starting, it’s already underway.” He continued, “We’re on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than the spring.” “But what we can change is where we are in October, and into the winter,” he said. “It’s all too likely we won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving, but we still have a shot at Christmas.”

According to Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, the country is seeing more than 1,100 new cases daily of COVID-19 compared with 380 cases a day in mid-August. “To prevent small clusters from becoming major outbreaks, communities may need to enact short-term closure orders,” the government said in its throne speech.

So let’s focus, go back to our bubbles of 10, and work hard to keep each other safe so we can have a happy Christmas!

Reasons Why Thanksgiving Sucks anyways!

To take our minds off the fact that Thanksgiving will be very different this year, here are some reasons why we shouldn’t sweat it!