Meghan Markle Has A New Gig!

The feature will begin streaming on Disney+ on April 3.

People reports that Meghan recorded the voiceover last fall in London.

Disneynature took to Twitter Thursday with the announcement of “Elephant” as well as a second film, titled “Dolphin Reef.” The tweet reads, “Two new movies, unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus.”

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/N0yW0e7Lv6 — Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

The project benefits Elephants Without Borders, a charitable organization dedicated to conserving wildlife and natural resources.

Also Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly left Canada for LA….

A source told People magazine that the royal couple have moved from their home on Vancouver Island and settled in L.A. — Meghan’s hometown.

According to the source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in a secluded compound and in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.