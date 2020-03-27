Actor Mark Blum Dies Of COVID-19 Complications
He was 69 and has a pretty impressive career.
Mark appeared in Madonna’s 1985 movie Desperately Seeking Susan, the Netflix show You, the Good Fight and St. Elsewhere. He also had a star role in Crocodile Dundee.
Mark was a longtime character actor and a fixture in the American Theatre scene…. Rosanne Arquette, who played his wife in Desperately Seeking Susan said in a statement:
“I’m sad about this. He was really very kind, was always supportive and funny, a gentle man and a great actor who loved the work. I’m so sad for his family and all the people who love him. This is a tragedy on so many levels. Rest in peace and power Mark Blum.”
Cynthia Nixon also had some kind words.
I am so devastated by Mark Blum’s passing. His performances in the dozens of plays I saw him in were unfailingly deep, subtle, hilarious and moving in equal measure. Seeing his name in the Playbill always meant you were in for a treat. Also just one of the loveliest humans ever. pic.twitter.com/vC5rlpRJtq
— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 26, 2020