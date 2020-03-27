Actor Mark Blum Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Mark appeared in Madonna’s 1985 movie Desperately Seeking Susan, the Netflix show You, the Good Fight and St. Elsewhere. He also had a star role in Crocodile Dundee.

Mark was a longtime character actor and a fixture in the American Theatre scene…. Rosanne Arquette, who played his wife in Desperately Seeking Susan said in a statement:

“I’m sad about this. He was really very kind, was always supportive and funny, a gentle man and a great actor who loved the work. I’m so sad for his family and all the people who love him. This is a tragedy on so many levels. Rest in peace and power Mark Blum.”

Cynthia Nixon also had some kind words.