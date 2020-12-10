Men Can’t Multitask As Well As Women

Men and women use their brains differently, there’s no doubt about that!

Now, recent research finds that women’s brains are capable of multitasking, but men…not so much.

To prove this theory, researchers asked their participants, 83 healthy individuals between 18 and 80, to walk on a treadmill.

They were then asked to complete a tricky language test while walking.

Infrared cameras used to watch the participants’ body movements show a difference between the way men and women swung their arms — but only while attempting the verbal test.

How men and woman swung their arms on the treadmill showed researchers how well people were able to multitask.

The left side of the brain is believed to control the right arm as well as the language center of the brain, which is where that link comes in.

When it came to men and older women, the researchers said that the language task seemed “to overwhelm the left brain to the extent that the movement of the arm on the right is reduced.”