Move Over Helicopter Parents The Snowplow Parents Are Here And They Are Much Worse!

“Snowplow” parents are usually first helicopter parents that have evolved into snowplows parents.

Basically the Snowplow parent is the one the moves every obstacle or hurtle from their kid’s lives and they will do whatever it takes!

(i.e. Lori Loughlin)

The New York Times describes snowplow parents as parents who are just like their namesake: “machines chugging ahead, clearing any obstacles in their child’s path to success, so they don’t have to encounter failure, frustration or lost opportunities.”

There was a poll done by the New York Times on the situation and found that parents of young adults, aged 18-28, about 75% had made doctor or haircut appointments for their kids, or reminded them of upcoming school deadlines.

16% of these parents have called or texted their kids to wake them up for a job or school exam…

8% had even gone so far as to contacted their kids’ college professor to fix a grade or other problem. These are the same parents that will call their kid’s employers if need be to get them out of a shift!

To be fair, some parents might not realize that this is NOT helping their children, but rather hurting them…

more