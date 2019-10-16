‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Movie Arriving on Broadway as a Musical
One of the best movie comedy's of all time is now a musical
Mrs. Doubtfire was a juggernaut in theatres when it was released in 1993 generating over $440 million.
Legendary, Robyn Williams famously dressed as a female housekeeper in an effort to spend time with his children amidst a tough divorce.
‘Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical’ has a Broadway date in NYC, set for an Opening Night on April 5, 2020.
Rob McClure of the “Beetlejuice Broadway Musical” will play the leading role of Mrs. Doubtfire.