Musical Band Plays Titanic Theme as Florida Mall is Flooding

There was nothing else they could do...

By Darryl on the Drive

A storm came barreling through Central Florida on Sunday. Strong wind took down trees and power lines while a vicious downpour of rain created instant flooding.

As a Shopping Mall roof gave way to the driving rain a Sunday afternoon, the band continued to play suitable music.

Sudden flashback may occur because of this famously powerful scene from Titanic when the boat was going down and the band decided to keep playing.

“Gentlemen, it has been a privilege playing with you tonight.”

