Musical Guest Morgan Wallen, Canceled By ‘SNL’ Ahead of Saturday’s Show

Morgan Wallen is a rising country star who was scheduled to perform on ‘SNL’ this weekend.

Wallen was seen on social media breaking COVID-19 protocols, and as a result, he was told by ‘SNL’ that he’d no longer be performing on the sketch show.

Morgan posted an emotional video from his New York hotel room saying; that he has not tested positive for COVID-19, but “my actions from this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” he said, referring to TikToks in recent days that showed Wallen socializing in Alabama without a mask at a crowded bar and a house party.

“I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership of this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down,” he said.