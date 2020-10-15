MUST WATCH: A FLAMING ZAMBONI (KIND OF) I’M NOT KIDDING!
talk about entertainment between periods, oh my!
This is the most 2020 like thing to happen in the past few days.
This year is a dumpster fire, we all agree, but what about a ZAMBONI FIRE?
Well, that’s just overkill. Right?
Welp, it’s real. 2020 has happened and this is a viral video of a “ice resurfacer” ENGULFED IN FLAME!
Twitter lost it seeing this:
Thankfully no one was hurt and this warm moment happened before a youth hockey practice, but MY GOODNESS!
That’s the first time I’ve ever seen anything like that happen at a hockey game!