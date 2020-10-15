MUST WATCH: A FLAMING ZAMBONI (KIND OF) I’M NOT KIDDING!

This is the most 2020 like thing to happen in the past few days.

This year is a dumpster fire, we all agree, but what about a ZAMBONI FIRE?

Well, that’s just overkill. Right?

Welp, it’s real. 2020 has happened and this is a viral video of a “ice resurfacer” ENGULFED IN FLAME!

Twitter lost it seeing this:

Thankfully no one was hurt and this warm moment happened before a youth hockey practice, but MY GOODNESS!

That’s the first time I’ve ever seen anything like that happen at a hockey game!