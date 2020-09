Earlier today David Blaine fulfilled the childhood dream we all had as kids: flying super high with JUST balloons.

“Ascension” was a stunt where Blaine flew 24,000 FEET into the air only to jump!

It was super tense to watch live, but it was also really cool.

A fine balance between: “OH MY GOD HE’S GONNA DIE” to “ooh, that would be fun”.

Check it out below: