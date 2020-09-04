MUST WATCH: Dave Grohl vs. A 10 Year Old Viral Drum Sensation!

You’ve gotta love a story about Dave Grohl, he’s never really been the “bad guy” or a “asshole” rock star. Just a humble dude who loves to shred.

Earlier in the year, 10 year old Nandi Bushell went VIRAL for her cover of “Everlong” by the Foo Fighters. She’s wailing the hell out of the skins whilst screaming, but also NAILING it!

Check it out:

My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN! #foofighters pic.twitter.com/Pmdhvl57uu — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 17, 2020

After her story blew up, she only wanted to battle Grohl himself, and she got her wish:

It was an honour to be part of the most #EPIC #ROCK in battle in #HISTORY! With the most awesome, fun, kind and legendary #DaveGrohl! Thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity. I am extremely grateful. The Rock Gods of old are happy! @foofighters @crookedvultures pic.twitter.com/Fyk4AyQ7pg — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) September 3, 2020



Dave later tweeted from the Foo’s account that she had won the first battle, but that there was “more to come”!

So awesome!