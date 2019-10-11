National No Bra Day Is October 13th! This Is A Very Important Day!

National No Bra Day, which falls right in the middle of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is a time for women (and men!) to learn about breast health.

It helps remind people that breast cancer is a potentially fatal disease, but also one of the most preventable forms of cancer.

National No Bra Day is all about learning to spot early warning signs and get an edge in the fight against cancer.

Celebrated annually during the month of October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves to raise funds, awareness, and spread support for people affected by the disease.

October 18th is National Mammography Day!

This day encourages women to get a mammogram in order to detect early signs of cancerous breast tissue.