Need a Laugh at Home? Ask Your Alexa These Questions
During this down time I have discovered Alexa has really good sense of humour.
Try out some of these questions on her:
Q: Alexa, do you have any pets?
A: I don’t have any pets. I used to have a few bugs, but they kept getting squashed.
Q: Alexa, what is the value of pi?
A: The approximate value of pi is 3.141592653589.. On and on and on.
Q: Alexa, I’ve got 99 problems
A: But a glitch ain’t one!
Q: Alexa, are you blue?
A: Only my light ring. Only my light ring.
Q: Alexa, surely you can’t be serious?
A: I am serious. And don’t call me Shirley.
Q: Alexa, will you be my girlfriend?
A: I like you…as a friend.
Q: Alexa, how much do you weigh?
A: I am weightless, like a cloud. Wait a minute, clouds actually weigh a lot, so that’s not quite right. Let’s just say I’m more sass than mass.
Q: Alexa, can you give me some money?
A: Thing about the cloud is, no pockets. No pocket, no wallet.
Q: Alexa, is your refrigerator running?
A: Yes. It’s training for a 5k.
Q: Alexa, do you like pizza?
A: While I appreciate great food and drink, my good taste is better reflected in the company I keep.
Q: Alexa, make me a sandwich
A: Okay. You’re a sandwich!
Q: Alexa, what do you think about Cortana?
A: I like Cortana. We both have experience with light rings, although hers is more of a Halo.
Q: Alexa, do you know Siri?
A: Only by reputation. (Clearly they don’t get along)
Q: Alexa, I like big butts
A: You cannot lie. Good. Honesty is important.