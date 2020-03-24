Listen Live

Need a Laugh at Home? Ask Your Alexa These Questions

Alexa, do you know Siri?

By Darryl on the Drive

During this down time I have discovered Alexa has really good sense of humour.

Try out some of these questions on her:

Q: Alexa, do you have any pets?

A: I don’t have any pets. I used to have a few bugs, but they kept getting squashed.

Q: Alexa, what is the value of pi?

A: The approximate value of pi is 3.141592653589.. On and on and on.

Q: Alexa, I’ve got 99 problems

A: But a glitch ain’t one!

Q: Alexa, are you blue?

A: Only my light ring. Only my light ring.

Q: Alexa, surely you can’t be serious?

A: I am serious. And don’t call me Shirley.

Q: Alexa, will you be my girlfriend?

A: I like you…as a friend.

Q: Alexa, how much do you weigh?

A: I am weightless, like a cloud. Wait a minute, clouds actually weigh a lot, so that’s not quite right. Let’s just say I’m more sass than mass.

Q: Alexa, can you give me some money?

A: Thing about the cloud is, no pockets. No pocket, no wallet.

Q: Alexa, is your refrigerator running?

A: Yes. It’s training for a 5k. 

Q: Alexa, do you like pizza?

A: While I appreciate great food and drink, my good taste is better reflected in the company I keep.

Q: Alexa, make me a sandwich

A: Okay. You’re a sandwich!

Q: Alexa, what do you think about Cortana?

A: I like Cortana. We both have experience with light rings, although hers is more of a Halo.

Q: Alexa, do you know Siri?

A: Only by reputation. (Clearly they don’t get along)

Q: Alexa, I like big butts

A: You cannot lie. Good. Honesty is important.

Related posts

Canada’s Wonderland Offers Virtual Coaster Rides

People Are Cutting and Colouring Their Own Hair at Home

Participate in the Simcoe County Neighbourhood Window Walk