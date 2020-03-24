During this down time I have discovered Alexa has really good sense of humour.

Try out some of these questions on her:

Q: Alexa, do you have any pets?

A: I don’t have any pets. I used to have a few bugs, but they kept getting squashed.

Q: Alexa, what is the value of pi?

A: The approximate value of pi is 3.141592653589.. On and on and on.

Q: Alexa, I’ve got 99 problems

A: But a glitch ain’t one!

Q: Alexa, are you blue?

A: Only my light ring. Only my light ring.

Q: Alexa, surely you can’t be serious?

A: I am serious. And don’t call me Shirley.

Q: Alexa, will you be my girlfriend?

A: I like you…as a friend.

Q: Alexa, how much do you weigh?

A: I am weightless, like a cloud. Wait a minute, clouds actually weigh a lot, so that’s not quite right. Let’s just say I’m more sass than mass.

Q: Alexa, can you give me some money?

A: Thing about the cloud is, no pockets. No pocket, no wallet.

Q: Alexa, is your refrigerator running?

A: Yes. It’s training for a 5k.

Q: Alexa, do you like pizza?

A: While I appreciate great food and drink, my good taste is better reflected in the company I keep.

Q: Alexa, make me a sandwich

A: Okay. You’re a sandwich!

Q: Alexa, what do you think about Cortana?

A: I like Cortana. We both have experience with light rings, although hers is more of a Halo.

Q: Alexa, do you know Siri?

A: Only by reputation. (Clearly they don’t get along)

Q: Alexa, I like big butts

A: You cannot lie. Good. Honesty is important.