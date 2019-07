Netflix has canceled Kiefer Sutherland’s political drama series Designated Survivor.

The show originally aired on ABC for two seasons but was then canceled so Netflix picked it up for season 3.

Netflix put out a statement about the show saying in part;

“We are proud to have offered fans a third season of Designated Survivor, and will continue to carry all three seasons for years to come.”

Kiefer acted in the show and was also the executive producer.