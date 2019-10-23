New Bra Helps Women Subtly Check Their Boobs For Breast Cancer

Online store Boohoo has teamed up with a breast cancer charity (CoppaFeel!) to launch a bra with a pattern to help women check properly.

The creative team behind this potentially life saving lingerie are AMV BBDO and Joyride who designed three different patterns, each showing a way to check your breasts. The straps are also designed to remind women to check right up to your armpit and collarbone.

Not only are these bras practical, they’re also pretty- and come with matching panties…

The charity CoppaFeel is an organization trying to stamp out late detection of breast cancer by educating young people about their boobs and encourage them to get checked for anything abnormal.

