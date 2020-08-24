New Fragrance Lets You Smell Like ‘Puppy’s Breath’

Have you ever wanted to smell like a puppy’s breath? Well, now you can, thanks to the people at a Pennsylvania Fragrance company.

According to Demeter Fragrance, the smell captures, “the experience of meeting that new puppy for the first time, up close and personal with a rainbow swirl of happy feelings and memories. Puppy’s Breath is a revelation of warm, wet, and wonderful comfort. Slightly sweet, and undeniably organic and alive.”

The fragrance is now available on Demeter’s website. You can embrace the puppy smell via cologne spray, shower gel, body lotion, massage oil, mini splash, and in an atmosphere diffuser.

Demeter will also give back a percent of the profits to local animal shelters close to where Demeter Fragrance’s factor is in Selinsgrove, PA. If puppy breath doesn’t appeal to you, Demeter says they also have a “Kitten Fur” fragrance.