New Kids On The Block Release A New COVID-19 SINGLES

If you need a new song to get you through this pandemic, this is it!

Last Friday, Donny Wahlberg share a new single with a coronavirus-theme called “House Party.”

The song was recorded by NKOTB remotely while in self quarantine and features Boyz II Men, Jordin Sparks, Naughty By Nature, Big Freedia, and more.

Proceeds from “House Party” will go to the organization No Kid Hungry, which helps to feed vulnerable children during the pandemic.