New PLAYMOBIL Video Explains The Coronavirus to Kids!

It’s hard for adults to understand what’s going on let-a-lone kids. If you’re having trouble explaining what COVID-19 is to your kids, perhaps show them this video by Playmobil.

In the five-minute-long video, Playmobil explain to kids why we have to stay inside, wash our hands more and why they can’t go to school.

The video uses the Playmobil toys to guide them through the situation in a factual but not frightening way.

The video explains in a way kids will understand what the virus is, why people are worried about it and what we are trying to do to stop it.

The description says: ‘The whole world is talking about the corona virus. Daycares and schools have closed, and children are asking a lot of questions.

The toy company said they’re in the process of translating it into different languages so parents around the world can show their children.