New Selfie Masks Allow People To See Your Actual Smile!

Making eye contact with a stranger in a store is about as good as it gets these days. You lock eyes, and wonder, “are they smiling under there?”

One company is looking to change that and make wearing face masks friendlier. Friendly Face designs custom coverings with your actual face as it would look if you were smiling. The personalized face masks are made from your selfies.

Here’s how it works!



You take a selfie using the app, which offers assistance with alignment, lighting, and retouching.

The company then gets busy making your mask and sending it to you!

Not only does it look good, but it’s also machine washable, breathable, and provides an anti-fog nose bridge for those who wear glasses.

The selfie face mask comes with two filters and costs $29 each. According to the website, you can get 10% off your first order.

👍🏽Thumbs up to everyone doing their part by wearing a mask! Now let’s see that gorge face again. 😷=>😀https://t.co/C5e39HxSx9 pic.twitter.com/eOy5AJ0h88 — FriendlyFace 😊 (@getfriendlyface) November 20, 2020

Get your selfie mask