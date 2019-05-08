New Song From Justin Bieber And Ed Sheeran Coming This Friday!
Yes!
Confirmed!!! Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran are teaming up on a new song and it will be released Friday! Social media exploded with the pair teasing us with this new song!
Justin also posted a little audio!
The song is called “I Don’t Care,” and is available at of 5am on Friday morning!
My track with @justinbieber ‘I Don’t Care’ comes out this Friday at 5am bst, pre-add/pre-save link in bio x
This isn’t the first time Ed and Justin have collaborated. Ed co-wrote alongside Justin and Benny Blanco on ‘Love Yourself.’