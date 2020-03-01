New Year’s Eve Livestream Concert Guide!

Just because we have to stay home, doesn’t mean there isn’t entertainment to watch!

Here’s what’s happening!

Starting right here in Barrie with the Downtown Countdown going virtual this year with musical guests Splash’ N Boots starting at 7 pm on Barrie’s social media sites…FREE

Justin Bieber



Tickets for his “NYE Live” concert — an arena-sized event which, in addition to streaming live beginning at 10:15 p.m., will air twice more on New Year’s Day — are $25 US and available at JustinBieberNYE.com.

Dua Lipa, J Balvin, and Kane Brown



After taking her fans to the dance floor of the future with her “Studio 2054” Livestream concert last month, the “Don’t Start Now” singer will keep the disco ball twirling as part of “Hello 2021,” a free YouTube Originals event that will also feature reggaeton sensation J Balvin and country star Kane Brown ringing in the new year beginning at 10:30 p.m.

BTS



The K-popsters finish their truly “Dynamite” year by headlining a “2021 New Year’s Eve Live” concert. The epic event, also featuring Halsey and DJ Steve Aoki, kicks off at 7:30 a.m on Weverse.

Post Malone, Jack Harlow, and more



You can party like a rock star with Post Malone, “WHATS POPPIN” rapper Harlow and more at “Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents New Year’s Eve 2021” streaming live from the Park MGM in Las Vegas. The free event will begin at 10:30 p.m. on Bud Light’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels.

Kiss



Looking for the perfect way to kiss 2020 goodbye? The famously face-painted rockers are staging a “Kiss 2020 Goodbye” concert from Dubai at 12 p.m. Tickets, for $39.99, are available at Kiss2020Goodbye.com. Champagne is not included.