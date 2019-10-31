Listen Live

Niall Horan Announces ‘Nice To Meet Ya Arena Tour’ with Lewis Capaldi!

The Bromance is hitting the road!

By Dirt/Divas

In an Instagram post revealing the upcoming tour dates, Niall writes, “This is so exciting!! I’m going back on the road and this time I’m going with my best friend in the whole wide world, Lewis Capaldi and the beautiful FLETCHER.  Can’t wait to get out there again and see you all.  More dates to come soon.”

The Toronto show is May 6th!

 

