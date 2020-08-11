Nick Jr. Is Hosting A ‘Shark Week’ And It Features Baby Shark!

The Discovery Channels’ Shark Week may be a little too intense and not age-appropriate for your little sharks, so Nickelodeon is helping out!

The network is getting in on the action with their own version for younger kids!

All this week Baby Shark will host kid-friendly content that will also feature favourite characters from PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, and Blaze and the Monster Machines.

According to their website;

“Preschoolers can dive into fin-tastic adventures with pop-culture phenomenon Baby Shark, when Nickelodeon airs “Baby Shark’s Big Week,” Monday, Aug. 10–Friday, Aug. 14 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (ET/PT).”

“In partnership with Discovery, the weeklong celebration will feature Baby Shark shorts, bite-sized shark facts, and underwater-themed episodes” of their popular shows above.