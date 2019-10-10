Nike Shoes Filled With Holly Water!

A design company in Brooklyn called MSCHF just released a new limited-edition line of Nike shoes called “Jesus Shoes.” Get this … they’re filled with Holy Water.

The shoes are white ’97 Air Max Nikes with a crucifix weaved into the laces . . . frankincense-scented insoles . . . and turquoise-tinted holy water from the Jordan River injected into the see-through air bubble above the soles.

The shoes also have “MT 14:25” printed on them . . . that’s a reference to Matthew 14:25, which is the Bible passage about Jesus walking on water. Want a pair?

Sorry, they sold out online almost instantly … at $3,000 a pair. More should be available soon… God willing!

More